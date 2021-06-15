Derek Carr: I want to do it here, I’d probably quit if I had to go somewhere else

When Russell Wilson‘s agent announced the short list of teams that the quarterback would agree to play for in a trade earlier this year, the Raiders were on it.

That led some from outside the organization to call for the Raiders to make a move for Wilson and led the team’s actual decision-makers to say they’ll pound the table for Derek Carr. No Wilson trade ever came to pass for any team and Carr remains set to start at quarterback in Las Vegas this year.

On Tuesday, he did his best to ensure that remains the case by suggesting he’d walk away rather than wear another uniform.

“I want to do it here,” Carr said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “I probably would quit football if I had to play anywhere else. . . . I’d rather go down with the ship, if I had to.”

All seems well between Carr and the Raiders right now, but the future may bring a change in tune. Carr turned 30 earlier this year, which leaves a lot of years for him to play and a lot of time for feelings to change about the relationship between player and team in a league that’s seen most of its best quarterbacks change uniforms at some point.

