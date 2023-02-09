Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded

Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports.

The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds.

Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night at Ralph’s on the Park, Nick Underhill of neworleansfootball.com reports.

With Carr still under contract with the Raiders, the Saints had to seek permission from Las Vegas to meet with the Pro Bowler. That meant getting a framework of a deal in place.

But Carr has a no-trade clause, which allows him to control his next destination.

The Raiders have only until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to get a handshake agreement with all parties on a trade before the trigger date on Carr’s contract. The $40.4 million in injury guaranteed salary will become fully guaranteed after that.

Whether the Saints execute a trade for Carr or the Raiders are forced to cut him, the Saints are considered the frontrunner for the quarterback.

Allen was the coach with the Raiders in 2014 when the team drafted him, though Allen went 0-4 with Carr before the coach was fired.

