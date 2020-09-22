Derek Carr uses Mark Davis' name in audible during Raiders-Saints game

Carr uses Mark Davis' name in audible Raiders-Saints game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mark Davis decided not to attend the Raiders' first game at Allegiant Stadium, but he was there in spirit.

In the third quarter of the Raiders' game against the Saints on Monday night, quarterback Derek Carr invoked the team owner's name in an audible.

With a third-and-1 at the Saints' 44-yard line, Carr decided to change the play.

"Mark Davis Boston. Mark Davis Boston," Carr shouted.

The audible called for a hand-off to Josh Jacobs, but the Raiders running back was stuffed for no gain. Coach Jon Gruden decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 and that time, Jacobs managed to get two yards. The drive ultimately would end when Jalen Richard fumbled a pitch from Carr.

Davis spent years getting Allegiant Stadium built, but refused to attend the opener as a sign of solidarity with Raiders fans who were not allowed to attend the game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Davis chose to watch the game from the Raiders' training facility in Henderson, Nev.

We're sure he enjoyed hearing his name called out by his quarterback during the broadcast.