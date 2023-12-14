Derek Carr: I understand frustrations of fans, but everything is still in front of us

The Saints got a much-needed win over the Panthers last weekend and they enter Week 15 as one of three 6-7 teams at the top of the NFC South, but quarterback Derek Carr's Wednesday press conference wasn't filled with discussions about what's been going right in New Orleans.

Questions about Carr's injuries gave way to ones about being booed by the home crowd. Carr said you learn to "know to expect it" as a young player and that it is on the team to "give them some stuff to get excited." Carr also noted that this is the right time to get hot because the team can still do the things they wanted to do this season.

"I do understand that their expectations are our expectations," Carr said. "So, their frustration, that's the way they can show their frustration. My frustration, we show it in our way. All of our expectations were so high and our expectations still should be high. Everything is still in front of us. I keep staying this — this is the time to do it. This is the time to get hot, right now. I was on a team where this was when we got hot, and that was a great time in our stadium. There was great energy in the city. And we want to do that for our city."

Carr noted that things won't always be positive, but that they were at the end of the Panthers game. The Saints will get another chance in front of their home crowd against the Giants this Sunday and sending everyone home with a smile will push Carr and everyone else closer to meeting those expectations.