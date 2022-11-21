Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown

The Raiders had fun on Sunday for the first time in weeks after they beat the Broncos in Denver. After the game, quarterback Derek Carr kept the good times rolling.

He offered a hilarious Twitter retort to an ex-teammate who supplied the Raiders with plenty of bad vibes during his short tenure. Carr responded to a tweet from ex-All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who signed with the Raiders in 2019 but was waived by the team before he played a game.

Brown appeared to have a laugh at Carr’s expense early on Sunday, tweeting an altered, larger-than-life image of Carr and calling Carr, “Derek Carb.” Carr rolled with the joke after his Raiders beat the Broncos later in the day.

We eating good tonight ! https://t.co/1baFOYKwQC — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) November 21, 2022

Carr and Brown were supposed to power the dreams of the last Raiders regime, led by Jon Gruden. Brown’s tenure, if you can even call it that, was a fiasco beyond imagination. From Brown’s frostbitten feet, his trouble finding a helmet, and more, it was a period of time Carr would rather forget, as would all Raiders fans.

After the Raiders’ win in Denver, it was a perfect time for Carr to swat Brown’s tweet away with nonchalance. Though Brown retweeted Carr’s response and said he was serious about his wager, it’s anyone’s guess what Brown meant with his original tweet.

😍😍😍😍 thanks to you king DC prototype 👉🏾👈🏾👉🏾👈🏾👉🏾👈🏾👉🏾👈🏾 https://t.co/THIsRBPhMA — AB (@AB84) November 21, 2022

I told you Derek Carb 10k I’m being funny with image Most hard working passionate Q I’m going Sizzla — AB (@AB84) November 21, 2022

Either way, Brown’s not a Raider anymore. Now, Carr has WR Davante Adams to throw to while Brown is out of the NFL and clowning around on social media. On Sunday, Carr got the last laugh.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire