Is Derek Carr a top-10 quarterback?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Derek Carr
    Derek Carr
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

When performing a up-or-down exercise of whether any given player is a top-10 quarterback, the total list of top-10 quarterbacks quickly reaches 20. Thus, given that Derek Carr is once again being paid like a top-10 quarterback (unless the Raiders dump him after one year of his new four-year deal), it’s fair to ask whether he’s a top-10 quarterback.

The easy answer: No. He’s not.

He’s close. But there are at least 10 quarterbacks who are objectively better than Carr, currently.

In no particular order: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson. Objectively speaking, each is better than Carr. And that’s 11.

He likely lands somewhere between 11 and 16, rounding out the top half of the league. Those in that conversation include Matt Ryan, Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, and Carr.

Top 16 is nothing to be ashamed of. There are plenty of great quarterbacks currently in the NFL. Carr is one of them. But he’s not one of the best 10.

Is Derek Carr a top-10 quarterback? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine alleges more than 6,400 crimes of aggression, war crimes during invasion

    Ukraine is alleging that more than 6,400 crimes of aggression and war crimes have been committed during Russia’s assault on the country. Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office posted a graphic on Twitter on Thursday that showed that 6,492 alleged crimes of aggression and war crimes have been committed during Russia’s “full-scale invasion.” The office said 6,305…

  • Rams’ Les Snead ranked as 2nd-best GM in the NFL

    Les Snead has done a masterful job constructing the Rams' roster and has become one of the best GMs in football

  • Mike Mayock wanted to keep Rich Bisaccia, which likely explains Mayock’s departure

    On Jan. 17, the Raiders requested interviews with three General Manager candidates before the team announced Mike Mayock was fired from the position. When the Raiders didn’t retain interim coach Rich Bisaccia, Mayock’s future presumably was decided. Mayock had a strong belief the Raiders should promote Bisaccia, previously the special teams coach, to the full-time [more]

  • Lakers report card: Dwight Howard

    A look at Lakers forward Dwight Howard's key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, reality on April 10 and the future after 2021-22 season.

  • Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft prospect rankings

    We rank more than 200 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft — overall and sorted by position.

  • Texans must grab Ahamad Gardner with No. 3 overall if they want the Cincinnati CB

    If the Houston Texans desire Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner, they should consider drafting him at No. 3 overall and not miss out entirely.

  • Quarterback Derek Carr gets 3-year extension from Raiders

    Through a season of turmoil, Derek Carr performed at his best. Despite all of the issues with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West. Carr said it also meant a lot for him to structure the contract so the team could keep key components around him for a long time while building “a championship team.”

  • Inside the Derek Carr deal

    It’s a $40.5 MILLION PER YEAR CONTRACT! Unless it isn’t. Earlier, we pointed out that the Raiders could, in theory, cut quarterback Derek Carr after only one year, at a total payout of $24.9 million. We’ve now gotten a look at the full details of the deal. Here they are. 1. Signing bonus: $7.5 million. [more]

  • The Pentagon Just Confirmed the First-Ever Interstellar Visitor to Earth

    A meteor that crashed into the South Pacific in 2014 was recently confirmed to have origins outside our Solar System.

  • Bisaccia says he is 'really in Green Bay' after being asked about the Las Vegas Raiders

    According to the official Green Bay Packers website, Rich Bisaccia is the new Special Teams Coordinator for the NFL team. Bissacia is replacing past coordinator Maurice Drayton, who is now the Assistant Special Teams Coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders.

  • Will Kyler Murray request a trade?

    Last year, all hell broke loose between the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the day of the draft. This year, battle lines are apparently being drawn between the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray with two weeks to go until the draft commence. Murray has been angling for his second contract. The Cardinals have not [more]

  • Lakers report card: Stanley Johnson

    A look at Lakers forward Stanley Johnson's key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, reality on April 10 and the future after 2021-22 season.

  • Which teams would be interested in trading for Kyler Murray?

    This article presumes plenty of if’s coming to fruition. I know that. Regardless, I’m going there. If Kyler Murray asks to be traded and if the Cardinals are willing to do it, who would make a move for him? The most obvious candidates would be the three finalists for Deshaun Watson who didn’t get the [more]

  • Tom Brady and Sean Payton to the Dolphins conspiracy reeks of mutual tampering | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Media’s Jim Trotter discuss the developing conspiracy theories and stories coming to light on the plan that never came to fruition with Tom Brady and Sean Payton joining the Miami Dolphins. Was there mutual tampering involved? Did the Brian Flores lawsuit end any chance of Brady and Payton ending up in Miami this season? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Packers sign veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal

    Sammy Watkins, an eight-year veteran, had one of his best seasons in 2017 with Matt LaFleur coordinating the Los Angeles Rams' offense.

  • Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object that exploded over Earth

    Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found … The post Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object that exploded over Earth appeared first on BGR.

  • ESPN’s Zach Lowe reveals 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie teams

    Lowe revealed his official ballot on Thursday with the three likely Rookie of the Year front-runners leading way for the first team.

  • A Kyler Murray holdout would get very expensive

    Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly won’t play under the current terms of the fourth year of his rookie contract. This implies that he’ll hold out, if he doesn’t get a new deal that he deems acceptable. He has every right to do that. Despite the terms of his individual contract, the Collective Bargaining Agreement gives [more]

  • Man City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semifinal: Preview, how to watch, live stream, team news

    Six days after playing to a thrilling 2-2 draw, Manchester City and Liverpool meet again with a treble and quadruple on the line.

  • Report: Kyler Murray not expected to play for Cardinals without new contract

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly is not expected to play in 2022 without signing a contract extension, and the club has yet to make an offer.