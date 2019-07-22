Is Derek Carr too sensitive? Raiders QB bashed by NFL coaches, exec

Derek Carr is entering a critical season in his second year under Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. It could be make-or-break for the QB as the Silver and Black head into their final season in Oakland.

After looking like an MVP candidate in 2016, Carr has been trending down in the eyes of many. The Athletic's Mike Sando presented his Quarterback Tiers survey Monday after talking with 55 anonymous coaches and executives who rank the QBs from Tier 1 to Tier 5.

Carr was voted into Tier 3 as the No. 20 overall quarterback, one spot behind 49ers starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo. And the comments on the Raiders' signal-caller aren't too pretty.

Voters brought up three specific plays that show the kind of quarterback Carr was last season. One was him throwing the ball away on fourth down, another example was him looking scared in the final minutes of the Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Colts, but the final example is what really stands out.

"The Chiefs game, he throws a pick-six and the guy (Jared Cook) isn't even running the route. It was, ‘What the f--k?" the voter said to Sando.

Carr's ability to handle Gruden's style has been questioned ever since Chucky signed his 10-year deal with the Raiders. Through one season, those questions aren't going away.

"He is sensitive and needs encouragement, and that is not the style he is going to get," an offensive coach said to Sando. "When someone shows disappointment in him, he shrinks. The head coach not coming out and completely endorsing him has to be eating him alive."

If the Raiders endure another losing season and Carr doesn't significantly improve, he could be looking for another job when the team moves to Las Vegas next year. It sounds like plenty of people around the league believe that could be the case.

