Davante Adams had 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown in the season opener and 16 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the three games after that. He is off to a fast start in Monday Night Football.

Adams caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr on fourth-and-one, giving the Raiders a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Adams ran by Rashad Fenton, who had no chance to catch Adams once the star receiver caught the pass.

It was Carr’s 200th career touchdown pass, but he didn’t get to keep the ball as Adams chunked it into the stands.

Carr is 4-of-5 for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Brandon Bolden put the Raiders in position to go for it with a 12-yard catch-and-run on third-and-13.

Derek Carr throws 200th career touchdown on fourth-down bomb to Davante Adams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk