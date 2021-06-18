While Las Vegas’ offense finished last season eighth in yards and 10th in scoring, the club received limited production from its top pick in the 2020 draft.

Henry Ruggs was the first receiver selected last year, but finished with 26 receptions for 452 yards and a pair of touchdowns. While Ruggs has said he was disappointed in his first season, his teammates have credited him for his ability to create opportunities for others.

Quarterback Derek Carr is one such Raider. The quarterback also has high hopes for Ruggs’ second season.

“Man, he’s been impressive,” Carr told Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The way he’s running routes. He’s being violent in his cuts. I think something clicked in his head. Just like with everybody, you play a season in the NFL, you go back and watch the tape and you’re like, ‘Wow, I know what it takes now.’ And you either do it or you don’t. And he’s showing already that he said, ‘Nah, I’m going to do it.’ And it’s been so impressive.

“Even what he did last year, with no OTAs, was impressive. Maybe he didn’t have a breakout season, a 1,000-yard season or anything like that. But things he did for us in certain moments, it was impressive. So now he knows the offense, he knows the quarterback, he knows who’s around him, all those things. He’s working with me after practice. I’m very excited for Henry. Now he’s gotta go do it.”

Ruggs’ signature rookie moment was his 46-yard touchdown reception that beat the Jets in Week 13. If he’s come along as much as Carr says he has, Ruggs should be one of Las Vegas’ top pass-catching options behind tight end Darren Waller.

Derek Carr: I think something’s clicked with Henry Ruggs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk