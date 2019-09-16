Derek Carr 'thankful' for honor of passing Ken Stabler in Raiders' record book

OAKLAND -- Derek Carr was visibly frustrated during and after the Raiders' 28-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Raiders got out to a 10-0 lead, but they were unable to maintain their momentum, allowing 28 second-quarter points as the offense failed to stay on the field.

There was a lone bright spot for Carr during the loss, as he passed Ken Stabler as the Raiders' all-time passing leader with a 16-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Passing "The Snake" meant a lot to Carr, but the outcome of the game is a blemish on an otherwise proud moment.

"I wish it was under better circumstances," Carr said after the game. "I wish we could have won, you know? But I'm never going to doubt anything like that again. Because I know how much it meant to him, how much it meant to his family and to all of our Raider fans who love Snake. I don't know if anybody loves him more than my dad, to be honest with you. So I don't know if my dad is happy or sad, we'll see.

"But whenever something like that happens, there's only 32 guys that have done that, right? And so I'm trying to be respectful of that honor, respectful of that moment. And honor him, honor his family. I've said that I'd do it with honor, I've said that I'd do it with respect, and that's what I'm doing, even in a loss. I'm thankful, especially to do it for the Raiders, because I love this place. Now with that said, I just wish we would have won."

After the game, Carr gave a shoutout to Stabler and his family on Twitter.

Story continues

Shout out to the Goat Ken Stabler. I wish we could have had at least a dinner together. With your hard work you gave a kid something to look up to and work hard towards. Honor and respect to his family. We will bounce back and be back Raider Nation believe that! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 16, 2019

Thank you so much. I have tried to do it with honor and respect. We have a good team that won't quit and we will bounce back! Regroup, dust off, and let's get right back to it! #RaiderNation https://t.co/0J0zQfMtwn — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 16, 2019

[RELATED: Should Raiders trade for Fitzpatrick after Abram's injury?]

Passing Stabler clearly was an important moment for Carr. He grew up a Raiders fan and has discussed how much he would have loved to have talked to Stabler about what it meant to him to be the Raiders quarterback.

Carr and the Raiders will look to bounce back against the Vikings when they visit Minnesota in Week 3.

Derek Carr 'thankful' for honor of passing Ken Stabler in Raiders' record book originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area