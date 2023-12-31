Derek Carr TD pass caps long opening Saints drive

The Saints need a win to keep hopes of winning the NFC South alive and they opened the game with a step in the right direction.

Quarterback Derek Carr hit tight end Juwan Johnson with a four-yard pass for a touchdown to cap a long opening drive. The Saints used up nearly eight minutes while driving 14 plays before taking the 7-0 lead over the Buccaneers.

Johnson, who had three catches on the drive, went to the sideline medical tent after the score, but there's been no announcement about his condition.

Carr was 5-of-6 for 32 yards on the drive and Taysom Hill also completed a pass for 11 yards as the Saints struck first in Tampa.