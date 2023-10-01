Derek Carr to start for Saints on Sunday

Quarterback Derek Carr's status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers was uncertain all week, but there's some clarity hours before kickoff in New Orleans.

According to multiple reports, Carr will start for the Saints. Carr suffered an injury to the AC joint in his right shoulder in last Sunday's loss to the Packers and missed two days of practice before returning on Friday.

The Saints were up 17-0 in Green Bay when Carr was knocked out last weekend, but wound up losing 18-17 so getting their starter back would seem to be a good sign for their chances of getting to 3-1 on the season.

Jameis Winston would have gotten the start against his former team if Carr was ruled out, but he'll now resume his role as the backup for New Orleans.