Derek Carr signs with the Saints, Geno Smith stays put with Seahawks I The Rush

It’s Tuesday, March 7, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Derek Carr is headed down South to join the New Orleans Saints

Geno Smith is staying put in Seattle, after signing a contract extension with the Seahawks

Damian Lillard’s impressive season continued with a triple double in a Portland win over Detroit

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple double was wiped from the history books after the NBA rescinded a rebound from the Bucks star’s stat sheet