Derek Carr signs with the Saints, Geno Smith stays put with Seahawks I The Rush

NFL free agency is heating up, as Derek Carr heads down South to join the New Orleans Saints while Geno Smith stays put in Seattle, signing a contract extension with the Seahawks. Damian Lillard’s impressive season continued with a triple double in a Portland win over Detroit while Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple double was wiped from the history books after the NBA rescinded a rebound from the Bucks star’s stat sheet.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

JARED QUAY: Derek Carr is trading in the black and silver for some black and gold. After losing his job as a starter late last season, the longtime Raiders quarterback is headed to New Orleans, baby.

- The Big Easy.

JARED QUAY: Carr's contract with the Saints is hefty, four years, $150 million. $100 million of which is basically guaranteed. That'll buy you a lot of beads. The NFC South is going to look drastically different on opening week of 2023 because we won't be seeing any of last year's starting quarterbacks in the division. According to Elias Sports Bureau, this marks the first time since 1973 that an entire division will have different starting quarterbacks from one year to the next.

In the NFC West, Geno Smith is staying in Seattle after the Seahawks put a ring on him. Last year's NFL Comeback Player of the Year agreed to a three-year $105 million contract extension to remain with the team instead of hitting free agency. And this is a big deal for journeyman Geno, who at one point was on four different teams in four consecutive seasons. My man is hitting this stride at 32 years old, and you don't see that every day in the National Football League.

- Man that is some next-level stuff.

JARED QUAY: Damian Lillard is taking his game to an even higher level. The Trail Blazers superstar loaded the stat sheet with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists in Portland's win over the Pistons. Damian marked a triple-double in the third quarter of that game. He didn't need all four quarters. Giannis Antetokounmpo on the other hand notched a triple-double after throwing up this bogus shot to get his 10th rebound as time expired in Milwaukee's win over the Wizards.

Well, the NBA rescinded that rebound, erasing the triple-double from the history books because it turns out you're not allowed to create your own rebound like it's Build-A-Bear. But you at home can definitely create your own basketball fun. Be sure to get in on the action with Yahoo Fantasy's Tourney Pick'em for both the men and the women. You could win $25,000 in our best bracket contest. It's free to play, so head to tourney.yahoo.com.