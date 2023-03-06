Derek Carr signing 4-year free agent contract with New Orleans Saints

The #Saints are giving their new QB Derek Carr a 4-year deal, source said. With a big QB number coming, they'll make it work with their cap situation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

There it is: the New Orleans Saints have reached an agreement with free agent quarterback Derek Carr on a multiyear contract to bring him to the black and gold. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that it is a four-year deal though the per-year average remains unclear, and ESPN’s Dianna Russini was the first to report that Carr is signing on the dotted line. We’ll get a better idea of the overall contract value and structure in the hours ahead.

Either way, it’s going to be expensive. Even mediocre starting quarterbacks are getting more than $30 million per year. At the end of the day, the Saints have a plan to fit Carr under the salary cap and remain competitive. We’ll just have to wait and see whether they can fulfill their vision.

More 2023 free agency!

