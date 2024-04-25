Derek Carr shares diplomatic response to Saints draft strategy

What will the New Orleans Saints do in the 2024 NFL draft? Everyone has a take, but Derek Carr isn’t going to share his. When given the opportunity to share input on his team’s draft strategy, as Cameron Jordan did on NFL Network, Carr opted to keep his head down and trust the front office to make the right pick.

“I don’t know, but I will say this,” Carr told ESPN’s Katherine Terrell at the Zurich Classic Pro-Am golf tournament. “I know that whoever’s about to show up, they just have to be ready to work. Our team right now is in such a good place, our work ethic, they’re getting after us right now.”

The Saints saw a strong turnout at voluntary workouts two weeks ago, and Carr has been active in leading throwing sessions with teammates at their practice facility. He’s acknowledged that the team wasn’t good enough last year and that fans deserve better results. He’s putting in the work now that will hopefully yield more success later this year.

There’s nothing wrong with Carr declining to call for the Saints to draft one position or player, just like there’s nothing wrong with Jordan seizing that opportunity. Different players, people, and leaders on the team carry themselves and use their influence in different ways. We’re guessing that Carr does have his thoughts on the matter (most teams do tend to check in with their quarterbacks around this time of the year) but that’s something he’s choosing to keep between himself and the Saints front office.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire