Derek Carr set to sign with New Orleans Saints on multiyear deal

Derek Carr is headed to the Big Easy.

The New Orleans Saints are closing in on a four-year contract with the free-agent quarterback, a person with knowledge of the move told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been finalized.

NFL Network was first to report the news of the deal.

The Saints were one of three team’s Carr met with this offseason. He also had meetings with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.

Carr was originally selected by the then-Oakland Raiders in the 2014 NFL draft out of Fresno State. He was with the team for nine seasons, including when the franchise moved to Las Vegas in 2020. He was the Raiders’ primary starting quarterback for all nine of his years with the Silver and Black, earning four Pro Bowl nods, including one in 2022. The 31-year-old QB was released by the Raiders on Feb. 14 after he was benched by coach Josh McDaniels for the final two games of the season.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders and AFC looks on during the national anthem during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Carr’s amassed 35,222 passing yards, 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions in 142 career games. He’s registered a 63-79 record. He holds many of the Raiders’ passing records, including most passing yards and touchdown passes. Carr helped the Raiders reach the playoffs twice (2016 and 2021), though he didn't play in the 2016 wild-card game because of an injury.

In New Orleans, he is reunited with Saints coach Dennis Allen, who was the Raiders' coach in Carr's 2014 rookie season before being fired just four games into the year.

