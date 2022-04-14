Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed a contract extension with the team yesterday, but he admits he wasn’t sure that would be the case a couple months ago.

Carr said he would have understood if new coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler had decided they wanted a fresh start. He says he was impressed by the confidence McDaniels and Ziegler showed in him.

“I understand if someone came in and they want somebody new. I get it. But the fact that they keep believing in me, watching the tape and saying, ‘Wow, we want you to be here for some more years, some more time.’ That means more to me, way more to me, than any of the other stuff,” Carr said.

How long the Raiders will have that confidence in Carr remains to be seen: If the Raiders’ offense flounders this year, McDaniels may think the problem is that he has to find a quarterback who can run his offense to his liking. But for now, Carr — who has previously played for Raiders head coaches Dennis Allen, Tony Sparano, Jack Del Rio, Jon Gruden and Rich Bisaccia — has a coach who wants him.

Derek Carr says he would have understood if Raiders’ new regime wanted a new QB originally appeared on Pro Football Talk