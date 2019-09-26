Derek Carr says he’s not overreacting to two straight losses

The Raiders have scored 24 points over the last two games and they’ve lost both of those contests, which has led to a new round of questions about the team’s offensive capabilities.

Head coach Jon Gruden responded to some of those questions on Wednesday and pointed to the departure of wide receiver Antonio Brown just before the regular season while defending the play of quarterback Derek Carr. When it was Carr’s turn to address the offensive issues, he said that he doesn’t think any dramatic changes are needed for the unit.

“I don’t overreact after one or two games, to be honest with you,” Carr said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’ve just got to be more consistent and better communicators, and I think we’re gonna be alright.”

The Raiders are in Indianapolis on Sunday and then they’ll head to London to face the Bears. Should they return to the U.S. on a four-game losing streak, the relaxed approach to addressing the team’s problems is going to be a tough sell.