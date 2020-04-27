Derek Carr says he's united with Marcus Mariota in Raiders' QB room

When the Raiders signed free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota this offseason, many expected him to at least push incumbent Derek Carr for the starting position.

But despite the likely upcoming battle between them for playing time, Carr says the two already are developing a kinship off the field.

"We've talked already," Carr told Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. "He is by far one of the coolest, nicest, professional people I've ever been around. I've got nothing but good things to say about him. He's amazing."

Carr also hopes the relationship continues to build going into the franchise's first season in Las Vegas.

"I think the most important thing is to have a united quarterback room," Carr said. "I've always thought that. When you have a strong united quarterback [room], we can all go lead the football team."

Despite much criticism at the tail end of the 2019 season, Carr did set career-highs in completion percentage (70.4), passing yards (4,054) and passer rating (100.8). But the team's collapse down the back half of the season caused rumors to swirl throughout the offseason.

Mariota has a lot to prove after losing the starting job to Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee, although he had started 61 games for the Titans over five seasons.

While solidarity between the two definitely is in the best interest of the Raiders, a little friendly competition wouldn't hurt anyone.

