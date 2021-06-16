Derek Carr says he would 'probably quit' if he had to play for a team other than the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr knows how to tank his trade value. Carr has been subject to trade rumors for years, but has no desire to leave his current team. In fact, Carr said he would "probably quit" if he had to play for an NFL team other than the Raiders, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

Carr made those comments at the team's minicamp Tuesday. Carr said he wants to stay with the Raiders through good and bad times.

"I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else," Carr said following Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice in his first public comments since the end of last season. "I am a Raider for my entire life. I'm going to root for one team for the rest of my life — it's the Raiders. So, I just feel that so strong in my heart I don't need a perfect situation ... to make things right.

"I'd rather go down with the ship, you know what I'm saying, if I have to."

Carr added that he has an old-school mentality when it comes to signing a contract. He signed a five-year, $125 million extension with the team in 2017, and said he fully intends to see that deal through with the Raiders. Carr's contract runs through the 2022 NFL season. He'll make a little over $19 million in both 2021 and 2022.

Derek Carr looking to improve under Jon Gruden

Carr has shown solid improvement under Raiders head coach Jon Gruden since 2018. Last season, Carr threw for 4,103 yards and 27 touchdowns against 9 interceptions. His 7.9 yards per attempt tied a career-high. Over his career, Carr has thrown 170 touchdowns against 71 interceptions. He's made the Pro Bowl three times.

Despite that, the Raiders haven't done a lot of winning. Carr has made the playoffs just once in his career. The Raiders didn't last long in the postseason, losing to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round in during the 2016 season.

Oddsmakers at BetMGM don't see the Raiders as a major threat in 2021. The team is listed at +1800 to win the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs are listed at -300 to take the AFC West, which shouldn't come as a surprise given the team reached the Super Bowl last year.

More from Yahoo Sports: