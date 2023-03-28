Derek Carr’s Saints wish list starts with catching a Taysom Hill TD pass

There are a lot of NFL defenders who can say they’ve been outrun by Taysom Hill (or run over by him) on a touchdown-scoring play, but there aren’t many guys who can say they’ve caught a touchdown pass from the do-it-all New Orleans Saints utility player. Last year, Hill became the first player since the AFL-NFL merger to score at least 10 touchdowns as a passer, runner, and receiver, including the playoffs.

Derek Carr probably has a long list of items to check off on his Saints to-do list, but he’d really like to join the exclusive group who have hit paydirt on a pass from Hill. Carr made his case now that they’re teammates during an appearance on his nephew Austin’s Harvester Sports Podcast. Carr has only caught a single pass in his NFL career, losing 9 yards on a reception back in 2018, but he’s undeterred.

“I need a catch,” Carr laughed, turning to the camera. “Taysom, bro, I’m ready. Whip that thing to me.”

Tight ends Jared Cook and Adam Trautman have each caught a pair of touchdown passes from Hill, and he’s also connected with running back Alvin Kamara and wide receivers Rashid Shaheed, Emmanuel Sanders, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Deonte Harty, as well as Tre’Quan Smith on his 10 career touchdown throws. He and Drew Brees joked about trying it for years, but they never got the look they wanted on the rare occasions when the plan was run during games.

So it would be pretty sweet if Hill and Carr could pull it off. It’s something to watch out for when they share the field in 2023. Hill proved he could be more of an asset as a runner last season, posting his highest totals in rushing yards (575) and carries (96) while matching his career-high 34 first down conversions on the ground. He wasn’t as big a part of the passing attack as a receiver, but his history of injuries in that phase of the game make dialing it back worthwhile. Let him go out and do what he does best. Maybe that can help set up a surprise touchdown pass to his new quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire