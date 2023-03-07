Derek Carr to the Saints: What does that mean for the Commanders?

What does it mean for the Washington Commanders that the New Orleans Saints have agreed on a four-year contract with Derek Carr?

Carr, the former Raiders starting quarterback going to the Saints means the Saints will most definitely make a roster move at quarterback.

Last week, both Martin Mayhew and Ron Rivera, while saying Sam Howell is indeed Washington’s QB1, but can’t yet be simply given the starting job, made it clear they will be looking for a quarterback.

They have said competition is essential and frankly, shouldn’t we be in agreement with them on this one? Competition is essential. I’d love for Howell who lasted until round 5 (144 overall) to develop into a great franchise quarterback for Washington.

But for now, in 2023, Sam Howell needs to face actual competition through the OTAs, minicamps, training camp and preseason games, and may the best man win the starting job.

The Saints QB1 going into the 2021 season was Jameis Winston. However, he suffered an ACL injury in 2021 limiting him to a seven-game season. Then again in 2022, Winston was limited to a mere three games due to some cracked vertebrates and a torn ankle tendon.

Winston’s cap number for the upcoming 2023 season is scheduled to be $15,600,000. Yet, the Saints signed Derek Carr Monday. Winston is going to be released.

If the Saints release Winston prior to June 1, he would be an $11,200,000 cap hit for 2023. If he is released after June 1, he will only be a $2,800,000 dead cap hit for 2023.

With his injuries over the last two seasons, one could rightly ask, “Is Winston damaged goods?” Perhaps he is; I don’t really know for certain how he is doing physically. On the other side of the coin, Winston’s value is trending downward. Washington may be able to sign him to compete for the QB1 role for the Commanders.

Winston did pass for 5,000 yards for the Bucs in 2019. There is no questioning his arm or ability to go deep. Remember, Eric Bieniemy has been promised more input as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. Might Bieniemy like to give a look at Jameis Winston?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire