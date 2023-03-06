Derek Carr, Saints close in on 4-year contract

Derek Carr has left the Raiders to play for Dennis Allen, who once coached him as a Raider.

Numerous reports on Monday have the veteran quarterback close to a 4-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

The #Saints are giving their new QB Derek Carr a 4-year deal, source said. With a big QB number coming, they'll make it work with their cap situation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

In the Big Easy, Carr will be reunited with Dennis Allen, who was his coach in Oakland.

Dennis Allen was Oakland’s head coach when the Raiders drafted Derek Carr in 2014, and the two now would reunite in New Orleans as the Saints’ HC-QB tandem. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023

Saints have not used a first- or second-round pick on a QB since 1971, when they picked Archie Manning, and that appears unlikely to change with Derek Carr’s expected signing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023

