Derek Carr, Saints close in on 4-year contract

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Derek Carr has left the Raiders to play for Dennis Allen, who once coached him as a Raider.

Numerous reports on Monday have the veteran quarterback close to a 4-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

In the Big Easy, Carr will be reunited with Dennis Allen, who was his coach in Oakland.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

