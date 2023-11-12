Advertisement

Derek Carr ruled out with concussion, right shoulder injury

Derek Carr's Sunday is officially over.

Carr left the team's road game against the Vikings after taking a big hit in the third quarter and he was carted to the locker room a short time later. Carr was officially ruled out with a concussion and a right shoulder injury as the third quarter came to an end.

Carr was 13-of-18 for 110 yards before leaving the game.

Jameis Winston took over after Carr's injury and drove the Saints to their first touchdown of the day. His second drive was a quick three-and-out with three incompletions, however, and the Vikings lead 27-11 after a Greg Joseph field goal try sailed wide on the first play of the fourth quarter.