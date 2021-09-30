Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has played against the Chargers in five different stadiums, but he always feels at home.

Carr said today that Raiders fans always outnumber Chargers fans, home or away, and he expects that to be the case again when the teams face off on Monday night.

“In my past . . . whether it was in Los Angeles at the soccer stadium [StubHub Center] or in Qualcomm in San Diego, it was another home game,” Carr said, via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It was always looked at as another home game and that’s no disrespect, it’s a fact. The way you practice, the way you meet, it felt like a home game. I fully expect Raider Nation to take over the majority of the stadium again. They usually do.”

The secondary ticket provider VividSeats.com says its data indicates that the majority of fans at the Chargers home game on Monday night at SoFi Stadium will be Raiders fans.

Derek Carr: Road games at Chargers are like home games, I expect it again this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk