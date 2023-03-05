Derek Carr reportedly leaning toward Jets over Panthers, Saints

The Carolina Panthers might have an interesting phone call with Derek Carr tomorrow.

According to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the free-agent quarterback is leaning toward signing with the New York Jets over the Panthers and New Orleans Saints. Carr has met with all three teams in person and is expected to talk with Carolina tomorrow.

While the #Panthers and #Saints remain in the conversation for Derek Carr, the former Pro Bowl quarterback has a slight lean toward the #Jets as his next home as of now, per source. Nothing is final, but Jets — who are linked to Aaron Rodgers — have made an impression. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 5, 2023

A report from Fowler and colleague Dan Graziano earlier this morning described the Panthers as a “factor” in the market for the four-time Pro Bowler. Fowler wrote:

The New York Jets and Carolina Panthers remain interested in Carr, too, but it’s more complicated with them due to the Jets’ interest in Rodgers and the Panthers’ chance to solve their quarterback position once and for all in the draft (No. 9 overall). Carolina his lurking here, with a follow-up call with Carr early this week. The Panthers are a factor. And at least two other teams have reached out on Carr in recent weeks.

Given that Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders back on Feb. 14, he does not have to wait for the free agency period to begin and can sign with his new team—whoever that ends up being—at any time.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire