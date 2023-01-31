Derek Carr replaces Joe Burrow at Pro Bowl Games; none of original AFC QBs are participating

Derek Carr was selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced Tuesday. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback will play in his fourth Pro Bowl as he's replacing Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who will be missing the game for undisclosed reasons.

Carr also shared the news earlier in the day that he will appear in one more game at Allegiant Stadium with a post on Twitter.

"Well... maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I'm going back to pro bowl #4," he said with a series of laughing emojis. "See you soon Vegas!"

The Raiders benched the nine-year veteran ahead of Week 17 in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Carr passed for 3,522 yards and threw for 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season before getting the boot.

This is Carr's first Pro Bowl appearance since the 2017 season when he went three years straight. He was drafted by the Raiders in 2014 out of Fresno State, where he played with current teammate Davante Adams. Adams will also be at the Pro Bowl Games, which features skills challenges and flag football game this year.

This means that none of the original three AFC quarterbacks will play for coach Peyton Manning's team in the Pro Bowl Games. Patrick Mahomes, who was named the starter, will be leading the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 while Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sitting out due to an elbow injury. Although he will be playing in the T&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend.

Mahomes is replaced by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Allen's replacement is Baltimore Ravens' backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who threw two touchdown passes during the regular season.

The NFC only had one quarterback change as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles play against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He will be replaced by Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions.

