Derek Carr removed from injury report, set to start Sunday

Derek Carr will be back at quarterback for the Saints on Sunday.

Carr suffered a concussion in Week 10 and remained in the concussion protocol to start this week, but he has cleared the final stages. Carr was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and he was removed from the injury report entirely on Thursday, which puts him on track to play against the Falcons in Atlanta this weekend.

Carr has started every game in his first season with the Saints and their Week 11 bye was well-timed in regard to giving him enough time to keep that streak alive. That's a plus for the Saints as they can strengthen their hold on first place in the NFC South with a win this weekend.

The Saints got offensive linemen James Hurst (illness) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee, rest) back at practice Thursday, but cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and running back Kendre Miller (ankle) remained out of action.