Derek Carr remains in concussion protocol; Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore to miss time

The Saints are back from their bye week, but there's been no change to quarterback Derek Carr's status.

Carr left the team's Week 10 loss to the Vikings with a concussion and head coach Dennis Allen said at a Monday press conference that Carr remains in the league's concussion protocol. There was no word on how far along Carr might be on the path back to the lineup, so Wednesday's practice report will be an indicator of what direction things are going.

In addition to losing Carr, the Saints also saw wide receiver Michael Thomas injure his knee and cornerback Marshon Lattimore hurt his ankle in that loss. Allen said that he expects both players to miss some time, but declined to say whether injured reserve was a possibility for either player.

The Saints will be in Atlanta next Sunday and a win will keep them is sole possession of first place in the NFC South.