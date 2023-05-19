Derek Carr’s record against all 14 Saints opponents in 2023

The New Orleans Saints started a new era this offseason with the splash signing of quarterback Derek Carr.

With a veteran career under his belt already, Carr has played 142 NFL games for a record of 63-79. Wins aren’t a quarterback stat by any means, but he will be looking to add to the win column more this season with one of the easier schedules in the league — on paper.

Though most of the teams on the schedule aren’t particularly scary, Carr hasn’t fared well against a lot of them in the past while playing on some bad Raiders teams. Here is how Carr has fared against the 14 teams that he will face in his first season in New Orleans:

Tennessee Titans (3-2)

Carolina Panthers (2-0)

Green Bay Packers (0-2)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)

New England Patriots (1-3)

Houston Texans (2-2)

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

Indianapolis Colts (3-3)

Chicago Bears (1-2)

Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

Atlanta Falcons (0-2)

Detroit Lions (1-1)

New York Giants (1-1)

Los Angeles Rams (0-3)

