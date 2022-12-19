Derek Carr reacts to Week 15 win vs. Patriots

The Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Backed up at their own 10-yard line after a holding penalty in the first half of a game with little offense, the Washington Commanders curiously - and dangerously - went with an empty backfield. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke dropped back and got strip-sacked by New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who grabbed the ball at the 1 and ran into the end zone. Then, in the fourth quarter, with the Commanders at New York's 5 and with a shot to pull ahead, Heinicke got sacked again - and fumbled again, this time with Dexter Lawrence doing the damage.