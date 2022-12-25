Derek Carr reacts to Raiders' 13-10 loss to Steelers on Christmas Eve
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts to the Raiders' 13-10 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve.
The NFL takes center stage on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and several teams are looking for a holiday miracle with the playoffs on the horizon.
There was no Immaculate Reception, but there was a comeback for the Steelers. George Pickens caught a 14-yard pass from Kenny Pickett with 46 seconds left, delivering the Steelers an unexpected 13-10 victory. The Steelers moved to 7-8 to remain alive in the playoff race. In blowing another fourth quarter lead, the Raiders fell to [more]
Raiders made the wrong kind of NFL history for most blown halftime leads in a season
The loss crippled the Raiders' playoff hopes while keeping the Steelers' chances alive.
What an incredible TD throw and catch from Derek Carr to Hunter Renfrow to open the game vs Steelers
Josh Jacobs went scorched earth in Pittsburgh after another Raiders collapse 'I'm tired of dealing with this'
