Derek Carr: Raiders loss to Falcons was a bunch of trash

A week after the Raiders nearly swept the season series with the Chiefs, they were boat raced in Atlanta. Quarterback Derek Carr‘s performance was a significant part of the equation.

Carr had his worst showing of 2020 on Sunday, throwing a pick six and losing three fumbles in the 43-6 loss.

“Our fans and our organization deserve better than what we put on tape today,” Carr said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That was a bunch of trash.”

It didn’t help that Carr’s worst game came against a team that had allowed at least 300 yards passing seven times this season. The quarterback finished with his lowest passer rating of the season at 70.1.

Carr now leads the NFL with 31 lost fumbles since he entered the league in 2014. Sunday was the first time a Raiders quarterback committed four giveaways since Matt McGloin threw four picks against the Chiefs in December 2013.

“I have to make the corrections,” Carr said. “There were two or three throws where it was just like, ‘I don’t do that.’ But I have to live with that all week. That’s what I earned today.”

At 6-5, the Raiders are still in the thick of it in the AFC with what should be a get-right game against the 0-11 Jets next week. But Carr can’t have another clunker for the Raiders to make the postseason in their inaugural year in Las Vegas.

