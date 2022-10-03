Derek Carr: Raiders had 'our best week of practice' all season ahead of win vs. Broncos
FRISCO, Texas (AP) The Dallas Cowboys are in no rush to get Dak Prescott back at quarterback, thanks to Cooper Rush. A trip to Los Angeles to face the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on Sunday seemed a good plan for Prescott's return when the prognosis improved from as many as eight weeks to as few as four. Owner Jerry Jones sounded as if more healing time for the fractured right thumb might be in order after Rush improved to 3-0 as a starter this season and 4-0 for his career in a 25-10 victory over Washington.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had two head injuries in a span of four days, putting NFL's concussion protocols in spotlight. Here's what happened Sunday.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to join Peyton and Eli for the 'Manning Cast' on Monday Night Football
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Oakland's bid to collect more than $240 million in damages from the National Football League and its 32 teams for allowing the Raiders franchise to relocate to Las Vegas in violation, according to the jilted California city, of federal antitrust law. The justices turned away Oakland's appeal of a lower court ruling in favor of the NFL and the Raiders, which moved to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.
Dan Campbell answers questions from the media in his weekly news conference ahead of the Detroit Lions' game Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Struggling Denver offense suffers major blow with Javonte Williams tearing ACL, LCL in his right knee in Sunday's loss to Raiders.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury and backup [more]
JuJu Smith-Schuster throws shade at the Steelers coaches.
Atlanta Falcons leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson is going to be sidelined for a while.
There isn't a more serious issue facing the NFL than head trauma, and the star quarterback should consider the long-term effects, Chase Goodbread writes.
From DK Metcalf's interesting trip to the locker room to Cooper Rush's winning formula, NBC Sports Bay Area lists the winners and losers from Week 4.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes etched his name in the NFL record book. Again.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
The Falcons placed RB Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve and signed Caleb Huntley to the 53-man roster.
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 5.
