Derek Carr on Raiders benching him: I was upset, I was mad, they made my wife cry

Derek Carr was not happy to be benched by the Raiders for the final two games of last season.

“I was, for lack of a better term, I was very upset; I was mad ,” Carr told the Fresno Bee.

Carr said that as much as he wanted to remain a Raider, with the way the end of his tenure was handled, he knew he was going to have to move on this offseason.

“Once they made my wife cry, that was pretty much over,” he said. “Once they made her cry, that was out. But the love for my teammates is what probably would have made me do it. But the way it worked out and the timing of things, I was just . . . it was time for me to move on. But who knows? You never know what will happen.”

Now the quarterback of the Saints, Carr is hoping he has found his final NFL home, after an abrupt end with the team he played for for the first nine years of his career.