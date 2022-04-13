Derek Carr, Raiders agree to three-year, $121.5 million contract extension

Nearly a month after orchestrating a blockbuster trade to reunite quarterback Derek Carr with college teammate and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders have taken care of their quarterback in another big way.

Carr and the team on Wednesday agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $121.5 million, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Raiders had yet to officially announce the move.

Carr was entering the final year of his contract and set to earn $19.77 million.

He and the Raiders endured a tumultuous 2021 season, which featured the early-season resignation of coach Jon Gruden after the revelation of old emails containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic language. Carr helped provide a stabilizing presence for the team, which under the direction of interim coach Rich Bisaccia still managed to go 10-7 and reach the playoffs, ending a five-year drought.

Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates during overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In January, the Raiders hired former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has publicly professed his support for Carr.

Now, Las Vegas brass has backed up that vote of confidence by ensuring their eight-year starter will remain as the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

