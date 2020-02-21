Derek Carr posts photo with Khalil Mack, adding to Bears trade rumors

The picture of Tom Brady talking to Raiders' owner Mark Davis at a UFC fight was burned into Oakland Las Vegas fans' minds.

What would that mean for Derek Carr? Perhaps the Windy City?

There's been much speculation about Carr going to the Bears via trade. Carr had a less than memorable season with the team during its final year in the Bay Area, and a photo on his Instagram just adds to the swirling thoughts.

Carr, added a photo of himself and Khalil Mack, with no caption.

Naturally, the comment section flooded with speculation.

The two are former teammates on the Raiders, and despite Carr's "meh" season, he would be an improvement over current Bears QB Mitch Trubisky who could also use a change of scenery.

The money aspect could make it difficult for a less-than-bumpy trade, but this IG post on top of everything else makes us think.

Carr will blow out 29 candles on his birthday cake next month which could only help his cause.

