Derek Carr paying visit to the New Orleans Saints

The quarterback carousel is going to be busy in the off-season.

The wheels are turning already and the Super Bowl hasn’t been played.

Derek Carr, who spent his entire career as a Raider, is heading to the Big Easy for a visit with the New Orleans on Wednesday.

The veteran quarterback’s ability to meet with New Orleans means the Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have come to an agreement on compensation if the NFC South team is able to work out a deal with Carr.

The Saints went through a sub-.500 season with Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton at quarterback so they are looking to upgrade.

If the Saints are able to land Carr, it would be a reunion of sorts for the quarterback.

He started his career in Oakland with the Raiders when current Saint coach Dennis Allen was the head mean of the AFC West team.

Allen compiled an 8-28 record as the Raiders’ head coach from 2012-2014. He was fired after the club started the 2014 season 0-4 with Carr — a second-round rookie — at quarterback.

Raiderswire.com says there is intrigue in the timing:

The Raiders have a hard deadline to reach an agreement on trading Carr to a new team before Feb. 15, when more than $40 million guarantees on his contract. If no trade agreement is reached prior to that deadline, he’ll be released and become a free agent.

