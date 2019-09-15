Derek Carr passes Ken Stabler as Raiders' all-time leading passer

ALAMEDA -- Derek Carr is alone at the top in Raiders passing history.

During the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Carr hit tight end Darren Waller for a 16-yard gain. The completion gave Carr 19,079 career passing yards, catapulting him past Raiders legend Kenny Stabler for the most passing yards in franchise history.

Carr and the Raiders jumped out to a 10-lead over the defending AFC West champion Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes tossed three second-quarter touchdowns to give the Chiefs the lead near halftime.

It's fitting that Carr would pass Stabler during what is likely the Raiders' final season in Oakland.

