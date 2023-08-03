Derek Carr’s New Orleans Saints gear ranks among NFL’s best-selling merchandise

Look out for a lot of Derek Carr jerseys inside the Caesars Superdome in the fall. The New Orleans Saints quarterback ranked 14th in player sales in the last quarter, per NFL Players Association records. The NFLPA tracks the sales of officially licensed products and merchandise each fiscal quarter, and it’s clear that fans are excited to see Carr dropping back to pass in New Orleans.

Though Carr was the only Saints player on the list, he’s also the highest-ranked member of the NFC South. The three lesser teams in the division are represented by Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (at No. 48), Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (No. 49), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (No. 50).

Will Carr meet these high expectations and give Saints fans something to cheer about? That’s what everyone is waiting to see when the regular season kicks off in September. But early reviews out of training camp are positive, and it sure sounds like Carr’s version of the offense is going to run more smoothly than the inconsistent attack we saw with Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston at the helm.

