The Raiders slumped to their third straight loss on Sunday and the offense remains a major problem in Las Vegas.

Quarterback Derek Carr turned the ball over twice in the 32-13 loss to the Bengals, which gives him six in the last three weeks, and the Raiders failed to gain 300 yards of offense for the second straight week. They’ve been outscored 96-43 over the span and Carr pointed the finger at himself while speaking to reporters after the game.

“I’ve just got to be better for us. . . . Starts with me and ends with me. We’re out out of sync and not good enough on third down and red zone and it’s my fault,” Carr said, via Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee.

Carr said this week that he is confident the team will avoid the poor second half play that sank their last two seasons. He’ll have a harder time selling others on that opinion after Sunday’s performance dropped them to 5-5 on the season.

Derek Carr: Offensive problems start with me and end with me originally appeared on Pro Football Talk