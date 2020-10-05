Derek Carr not happy with Raiders' loss amid record-setting performance

Carr not happy with Raiders' loss amid record-setting day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr continued to rewrite the franchise’s record book as he became the all-time leader in passing touchdowns Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

But his team’s lack of progress in the standings stunted his celebration as the Raiders fell to 2-2 with a 30-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“I’m excited for it,” Carr said of breaking Ken Stabler’s franchise record when he hit Nelson Agholor in the fourth quarter for the 151st passing TD of his seven-year career. “I dreamed about it when I got drafted here. I looked all those stats up and thought I wanted to break all of them as a competitor. But I’m sick of losing.”

Coach Jon Gruden understands the frustration of Carr, who fell to 41-57 as a starter for the Raiders since being selected in the second round out of Fresno State in 2014.