Derek Carr named AFC offensive player of the month

The Raiders are 3-0 and the play of their quarterback has been a big part of their winning equation.

Derek Carr went 88-of-136 for 1,203 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions in the Raiders’ first three games of the year. Two of those games have gone to overtime and Carr has been able to pilot the Raiders on game-winning drives in each case.

The third was a 26-17 road win in Pittsburgh and the total package was enough for the NFL to name Carr the AFC’s first offensive player of the month for the 2021 season. It’s the first time that Carr has taken the prize in his career.

Carr and the Raiders will try to keep things rolling against the Chargers on Monday night.

