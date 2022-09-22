Derek Carr: “More comfortable” in offense, but close doesn’t count in winning games

There have been stretches in the first two weeks when the Raiders offense has resembled the effective unit that many thought they’d have after hiring Josh McDaniels as the head coach and trading for wide receiver Davante Adams, but they haven’t lasted long enough for the team to win either of their games.

At 0-2, the Raiders need to start winning games immediately to keep their playoff hopes on the front burner and that will take the offense finding its groove for extended periods of time. Quarterback Derek Carr will be vital to any hopes of that happening.

On Wednesday, Carr said he feels “more comfortable” in the offense than he did over the summer but acknowledged that being close to figuring everything out doesn’t do anything to win games.

“This far along in my career, hopefully I can be able to grab it fast and see something and do what [McDaniels is] teaching me,” Carr said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “Again, I’m not perfect, by any stretch . . . but I’m trying my best just to execute it exactly as he sees it. We’re very close. But close doesn’t count in winning football games.”

The Raiders face an 0-2 Titans team coming off a thumping by the Bills this weekend and it will be hard to find much reason to believe in the long-term prospects of the loser.

