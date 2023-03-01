Derek Carr‘s search for a new team is continuing in Indianapolis this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the quarterback met with a pair of NFC South teams on Tuesday. He had his first meeting with the Panthers — which included team owner David Tepper — and a second meeting with the Saints.

Carr initially met with the Saints before he was released by the Raiders last month.

Carr also had a meeting with the Jets after his release that General Manager Joe Douglas called “fantastic” during a Tuesday press conference. Rapoport reports that they will sit down for another meeting on Wednesday and Jets owner Woody Johnson is expected to be part of that conversation.

Derek Carr met with Panthers, Saints Tuesday; set to meet with Jets Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk