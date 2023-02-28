Derek Carr to meet with multiple teams in Indianapolis during Scouting Combine, Jets reportedly have “real interest”

The NFL’s latest episode of the Derek Carr reality show will take place in Indianapolis this week at the Scouting Combine. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the former Raiders quarterback will meet with “a handful of teams” in Indianapolis as he continues to weigh all his options for which team he will play for next.

One of the interesting notes Rapoport mentioned is that the Jets do have “real interest” in Carr. The Jets met with Carr a little over a week ago and the meeting reportedly went very well, including the Jets believing, reportedly, that Carr is the type of quarterback that can help the Jets succeed and that he would be a “first-ballot Hall of Famer” in New York.

Rapoport says he believes Carr will sign somewhere before free agency begins on March 15. The Jets are very interested in Carr but are also still very interested and believed to be waiting on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Hopefully this week in Indianapolis brings some more clarity to this situation.

From @NFLTotalAccess: QB Derek Carr is headed to Indianapolis to meet with several teams, as his free agency comes into focus. It’s about finding the right fit. pic.twitter.com/mTN7zLZ2Ih — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire