Derek Carr on Marshawn Lynch: Good to see him back, wish it was with us

Marshawn Lynch’s last appearance in an NFL game came in a Raiders uniform last season and he was in Oakland for the Raiders’ final home game representing his hometown, but Lynch isn’t making his return to the league with the Raiders.

Lynch signed with the Seahawks this week and the move caught the eye of at least one of his former teammates. Quarterback Derek Carr said he didn’t know Lynch “was going to come back and play football” and thinks it’s a positive for football even if he’d prefer to have him back in the Raiders locker room.

“I wish it was with us,” Carr said, via the East Bay Times. “I miss that guy, but it’s good to see him back. . . . I love Marshawn.”

It’s unclear if Josh Jacobs is going to play in Week 17 due to the shoulder injury that’s kept him out of two of the last three games, but the Raiders haven’t made a move for any outside running backs to go with Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Rod Smith for the final game of the regular season.