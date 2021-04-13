Derek Carr makes NFL Network’s basketball starting-five and Maxx Crosby would like a word

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Bo Jacksons and Deion Sanders are from a bygone era. But it’s fun to think about what stars in various sports would do in other sports. For instance, many think Lebron James would have been a solid NFL tight end. What about the other way around, though?

Like, which NFL players could put together a mean starting five in basketball. NFL Total Access thinks they know. And Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders cracked the squad.

Raiders fans probably remember a few years back when Raiders players got together to play basketball. It’s unclear exactly how good Derek Carr would be when not facing other football players, but sounds like he has a pretty high opinion of his own game.

Upon seeing all this, Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby felt like he was not given his due, saying “I guess I gotta wake some people up.” Crosby then went about posting several videos of his basketball skills. Specifically making several dunks.

Crosby’s standstill dunk drew some shade from teammate Keisean Nixon who said he can do that at 5-11. So Crosby took it a step further.

Crosby finished it off with a 360 dunk.

Dunking is great and all, but I think this is going to have to be decided on the court.

Recommended Stories

  • Reacting to Eddie George hire, Deion Sanders says Ray Lewis, Ed Reed want to coach, too

    Jackson State coach Deion Sanders said there are a few more big-named former NFL players who want to take the leap into coaching.

  • Raiders LB Tanner Muse expected to be at full strength for training camp

    Raiders LB Tanner Muse expected to be at full strength for training camp

  • How long will it take to rebuild the Houston Texans?

    The Houston Texans are at the beginning of a rebuild. How long will it take for them to get back to being one of the dominant teams in the AFC?

  • HBO’s ‘The Nevers’ Is Basically Another ‘X-Men’

    The parallels are pretty clear.

  • Eddie George reacts to being named head coach at TSU

    Eddie George nailed his introductory press conference at Tennessee State.

  • Freshman Bryce Thompson will transfer from Kansas Jayhawks after ‘a difficult year’

    The Tulsa, Oklahoma native was a McDonald’s All-American his senior year at Booker T. Washington High School.

  • When is Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight and where will it take place?

    The British heavyweights will meet for the first of two fights this summer

  • Korean Footballer Son Heung Min Targeted With Racial Abuse Following Defeat

    Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung Min was the target of racial abuse on social media following a 3-1 Premier League defeat by Manchester United over the weekend. The South Korean international then became a victim of internet trolls on Twitter and Instagram, according to CNN. “Filthy dog eating Korean c---,” was one of many similar abusive messages that were documented by Twitter users @lclembo29 and @heungmiin.

  • Sam Darnold expected greatness with Jets: 'Play 20 years and win Super Bowls'

    Sam Darnold expected to win Super Bowls with the Jets.

  • Manchester United fall in new top 20 global rich list

    Manchester United have dropped to fourth place in the global rich list, complied by Forbes, as clubs from the Premier League dominate the top 20 most valuable clubs.

  • WATCH: Former Patriots GM tells an awesome NFL draft story

    Former New England Patriots general manager Scott Pioli pulled a fast one on the New York Jets during the 2001 NFL draft

  • Washington coach Ron Rivera discusses analytics on the Rich Eisen Show

    Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera received the nickname "Riverboat Ron" during his time with the Carolina Panthers due to his

  • Mel Kiper Jr.'s new 2021 NFL Mock Draft projects bold Patriots trade

    ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr. has released his latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft, and it projects the Patriots to make a bold trade to move up in the first round.

  • 'Couple bonehead mistakes' and fatigue cost Jordan Spieth at Masters

    A 'tired' Jordan Spieth made a few too many mistakes this weekend to win the Masters. He's ready for some rest.

  • Fox stands behind Tucker Carlson after ADL urges his firing

    Fox Corp. is standing behind Tucker Carlson after the Anti-Defamation League last week called for the company to fire the opinion host for his on-air defense of the white-supremacist “great replacement” theory. The ADL argued in a reply sent Monday to Murdoch that Carlson used white-supremacist language even if he claimed he didn't.

  • Every MCU Villain Ranked from Worst to Best

    Marvel has given us some of cinema's great villains. Also some that are not so great. Here's a complete ranking of all the villains in the MCU. The post Every MCU Villain Ranked from Worst to Best appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Tyson Fury claps back at ‘easy work’ Francis Ngannou, who responds in kind

    Heavyweight champions of their sports, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou take shots at each other.

  • Wayne Player - son of Gary - 'banned' from the Masters after alleged ambush-marketing stunt

    Marc Player, son of nine-time major champion Gary, has claimed his brother has been banned from The Masters for using the occasion of last week’s honorary starter's ceremony for “ambush marketing”. Wayne Player, who was caddying for his father at the ceremony, was widely criticised for displaying a box of OnCore golf balls in the background of the shot as television cameras focused on Lee Elder. Elder, 86, was the first black golfer to play in The Masters in 1975 and was invited to join regular starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus this year, a significant statement in the wake of heightened racial tensions in the United States over the last 12 months. Social media users were quick to condemn Wayne Player’s actions, including his own brother Marc who tweeted: “Embarrassing & illegal ambush marketing by Wayne Player during a traditional ceremony @TheMasters # tonedeaf". After Hideki Matsuyama’s popular victory on Sunday evening, CBS golf writer Kyle Porter posted a picture of Matsuyama’s caddie Shota Hayafuji bowing on the final green alongside one of Wayne Player holding the packet of OnCore golf balls along with the caption: “Can't think of a tournament in recent history that's had a more contrasting beginning and end.” Marc Player responded: “Agreed. Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament. What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all.” When asked by Telegraph Sport if Wayne Player had been banned from the club and the tournament, Augusta National declined to comment. Wayne Player had offered an apology to Golf Digest after the initial criticism of his behaviour. “The only thought from that point was that it would be cool for fans to know what ball my dad was teeing off with,” he said. “That’s where it ends. If I’ve hurt people’s feelings, then I’m truly sorry and hope they will forgive me.” It is not the first time Wayne Player, 58, has courted controversy. He was arrested for fraud in 2019 over an incident involving a house rental at the 2018 Masters. The cheque he wrote to the homeowners bounced and he failed to follow through with a payment. He spent what he described as “five nights of hell” in a Georgia jail. He was charged with one count of deposit account fraud or bad cheques totalling greater than $499 but, in a 2019 interview with The Golf Channel, he claimed the charge was dropped after the homeowners were paid in full. It is unclear whether Gary Player knew about or condoned what his son did during the starter’s ceremony. The three-time Masters champion has been an ambassador and shareholder in OnCore since April 2019, according to the company’s website. Gary Player's representatives did not respond when contacted for comment by Telegraph Sport. In response to the controversy, OnCore's chief executive released a statement last week distancing the company from the controversy. "We are aware of the criticisms that have been raised as a result of our product being displayed by Wayne Player at this morning's ceremonial tee shot at the Masters, most specifically during the introduction of Lee Elder, one of golf's trailblazers," Keith Blakely wrote. "We did not ask or instruct Mr Player to have our ball sleeve visible during the ceremony and are sorry if his actions caused any offense or was a distraction from the wonderful recognition being paid to Mr Elder."

  • Hideki Matsuyama and the shot that won the Masters

    Hideki Matsuyama faced his most serious challenge on the 16th tee at Augusta National. What he did next won him the Masters.

  • Hideki Matsuyama's caddy paid respect to Augusta National with beautiful gesture

    Shota Hayafuji took an extra second during a long-held caddy tradition to pay tribute to the legendary golf course.