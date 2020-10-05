Derek Carr: I’m sick of losing

Sunday was a record-setting day for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, but becoming the franchises all-time leader in touchdown passes wasn’t his focus when all was said and done.

Passing Ken Stabler with his 151st touchdown pass was nice, but Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Raiders dropped the team’s record in games started by Carr to 41-57. The losses are what Carr was focused on when he spoke to reporters after the contest.

“I’m sick of losing,” Carr said, via ESPN.com. “I’m sick of working as hard as I do, and as we do, and going out there and losing. I mean, it sucks. Enough is enough. The things that are hurting us in these close games is not them; it’s us. That’s the hard part to swallow. . . . Me being here, my seventh year, I’ve seen too much crap. I’ve seen a whole bunch of crap, if I’m just being honest with you. Is it going to take my positivity and my joy away? Absolutely not. I’m going to be me, regardless. But is it OK for me to be a little hot, a little pissed sometimes? Yeah. And this is one of those moments.”

The Raiders closed within 17-16 in the second half, but tight end Darren Waller lost a fumble to set up a Bills touchdown and Carr lost a fumble in the fourth quarter for the second straight game. Those miscues set the Raiders up for a result that Carr’s become all too familiar with over the years.

